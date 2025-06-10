Viral Video: Indian Student Handcuffed, Pinned At Newark Airport Cries 'Main Pagal Nahi Hoon', Embassy Responds

A viral video of an Indian student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor by officials at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has sparked outrage on social media. The Indian Embassy in New York reacted to it, saying that it is reaching out to local authorities to address this incident.

Disturbing Video Goes Viral

The video, taken by Indian-American businessman Kunal Jain, captured the student being held back by a minimum of four officers, two of whom had their knees in his back while his hands and legs were bound. Jain, who was present to witness it, had termed it "heartbreaking" and had tweeted on X: "I saw a young Indian student deported from Newark Airport last night—handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal.". He arrived pursuing dreams, not harming anyone." Jain appealed to the Indian Embassy to probe and help the student.

I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal. He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy. @IndianEmbassyUS #immigrationraids pic.twitter.com/0cINhd0xU1 — Kunal Jain (@SONOFINDIA) June 8, 2025

Witness Account: Communication Breakdown

The student was disoriented and speaking in a Haryanvi dialect, which the authorities said they couldn't comprehend. "I volunteered to interpret, but the officer refused and called up more police," Jain said. He noted the student was deemed a “threat” by the pilot, preventing him from boarding a flight. "Seven to eight officers emptied the queue, tied his legs and hands, and pinned him down publicly. He was yelling, 'Mai pagal nahi hu, yeh mujhe pagal bana rahe hai' (I'm not mad, they're trying to make me mad)," Jain added, highlighting a communication gap as a key issue.

Embassy's Response

On June 9, the Indian Consulate in New York accepted social media reports of the incident, saying, "We are in touch with local authorities in this regard. The Consulate remains committed to the welfare of Indian nationals." There has been no additional information on the identity of the student or why he was deported.

We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.



The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals.@MEAIndia… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 9, 2025

Background On US Immigration Crackdowns

The incident evokes the earlier controversies, such as the February 2025 deportation of more than 100 Indians from the US, where migrants were handcuffed and taken in a way that was described as dehumanizing. Indian opposition leaders had at the time asked why the government could not arrange repatriation "in a humane way." The Newark video has caused renewed debates regarding the treatment of Indian nationals along U.S. borders.

Ongoing Concerns

Jain pointed out that the student most probably knew English but was upset, which could be the reason immigration officials might have rejected his visa on grounds of seeming confusion. "In general, authorities maintain an individual's dignity," he said, describing the public restraint as excessive. While the video continues to go viral, netizens are insisting on accountability and transparency on the events that precipitated the treatment of the student.