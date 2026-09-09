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Viral video led to murder: Ahmedabad father, brother staged daughter's death as road accident

That disapproval reportedly hardened into a grudge, and the two men allegedly began planning to kill her.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Viral video led to murder: Ahmedabad father, brother staged daughter's death as road accident

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Viral video led to murder: Ahmedabad father, brother staged daughter's death as road accident
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