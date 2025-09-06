Viral Video: Man Creates Portraits On Coffee Cups, Social Media Calls Him 'Starbucks Ambassador'

When Starbucks first came to India, it became popular for writing customers’ names on cups. People loved the personal touch, taking photos and sharing them online. The only downside for many, however, was the high price.

In Kolkata’s busy Tollygunge Metro area, a street-side vendor is giving this idea a fun twist—without the hefty cost. Instead of writing names, he draws customers’ caricatures right on the coffee cup. Meet Shyama Prasad Dey, a talented cartoonist and sketch artist, whose creative touch turns every cup into a little work of art. A video of his quirky stall went viral on Instagram.

The shop is filled with hand-drawn illustrations, comic strips, and witty doodles, adding to its charm. Besides classic hot coffee, customers can also enjoy cold coffee, mocha, vanilla, and chocolate-flavored drinks at the stall.

How The Caricature Coffee Shop Began

The owner says he started this unique coffee venture after the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he worked at a magazine shop. Shyama Prasad Dey got the idea and motivation from his daughter.

She told him about a coffee shop in Kolkata that serves drinks in personalized cups and suggested he do something similar—but with caricatures of customers at his own stall. The vendor added that, since many of his friends already run tea shops nearby, he decided to open a coffee stall instead.

Social Media Reacts To The Unique Coffee Shop

The video got lots of heartwarming responses. “Kolkata, you’ll always have my heart,” said one user. “Only in Kolkata would something like this happen,” noted another. “People like him deserve to go viral,” wrote someone else. “Starbucks should make this talented man their brand ambassador,” added another. “Been here many times. The shop, the craft, and the man are all gems,” read a sweet comment.

So, if you’re ever in Kolkata, stop by Shyama Prasad Dey’s coffee shop for a truly memorable experience.