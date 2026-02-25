Viral Video: Man shoots bride in stomach at wedding stage in Bihar

Patna: A wedding ceremony in Buxar, Bihar soon turned into chaos after bride was allegedly shot by a man in the stomach on Tuesday night. The man has been identified as Deenbandhu, a neighbor.

Aarti Kumari was seated on the stage alongside her groom, surrounded by relatives and guests, when the incident unfolded. A young girl, believed to be her sister, was performing a ritual by applying vermillion on the groom’s forehead and then turned towards Aarti to do the same. At that moment, a man standing among the guests in front of the stage allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the bride.

The bullet struck Aarti in the abdomen, near her navel, triggering panic at the venue. Family members and guests rushed to her aid, with some trying to keep her conscious while others ran for safety amid the chaos.

She was first taken to the Sadar Hospital in Buxar, where doctors provided initial treatment before referring her to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi due to the seriousness of her condition. She remains critical.

Police said the firing took place around 11 pm. Preliminary suspicion points towards a possible love affair as a motive. While the accused remains at large, his parents have been detained for questioning.

Additional Station House Officer Chandan Kumar stated that the accused had previously been jailed in a liquor-related case. Police teams are conducting raids to apprehend him.

Following the incident, the wedding procession that had arrived from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh returned shortly after the shooting.