Viral Video: Miracle Tree? Nah, Pune Residents Worship Tree 'Gushing Holy Water', Turns Out To Be...

New Delhi: A recent incident in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area has gone viral, showcasing locals worshipping a Gulmohar tree in Premlok Park. The tree became a center of attention after water started flowing from its trunk, leading many to believe it was emitting holy water with healing powers.

Residents gathered outside the Sahara Society, treating the tree as sacred and offering flowers, turmeric, and vermilion. Many collected the water in bottles, convinced it had medicinal properties. The sudden surge in faith drew large crowds, with locals believing it was a divine miracle. Some also claimed that the tree was "crying" or emitting "amritdhara" (holy water) and "healing powers".

However, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials investigated and discovered that the "miracle water" was a leakage from an old underground pipeline. According to local reports, the PCMC officials informed that a water pipeline had burst beneath the tree, causing the water to flow out. The PCMC promptly shut off the water supply and began repair work without removing the tree.

The video, which went around the internet, was shared by an X user, who wrote, "Seeing water coming from a tree in the vicinity of Pimpri Chinchwad, citizens started worshipping the tree by offering garlands, flowers, turmeric, and saffron. Later, some well-informed citizens informed the municipal corporation about this, and during the inspection, it was revealed that the water pipeline under the tree had burst."

Netizens Reaction:

The video sparked widespread criticism and debate online, with many users expressing concern over growing superstition in urban areas. Some notable comments included:

- Lack of Scientific Awareness: "How can we progress as a nation if these kinds of things still happen in 2025?"

- Urban Superstition: "If only we chased education, infrastructure, and healthcare with the same speed we chase miracles."

- Need for Awareness: "Superstition is increasing in urban areas more than in rural areas. What could be the reason?"

This incident highlights the importance of scientific awareness and regular infrastructure maintenance in urban areas. While faith and spirituality are significant aspects of many cultures, it's essential to approach such phenomena with a critical and nuanced perspective.