Viral Video: Mouse Snacks On Ganesh Offering, Internet Delighted As Tiny Devotee Joins The Celebration

In a funny and unexpected moment that has made social media users laugh, a video of a tiny mouse stealing a vada during a pooja has gone viral. The undated clip, shared on X, shows the little rodent sneaking into the pooja setup and grabbing the fried snack offered as prasad right in the middle of the rituals.

The video starts with a pooja thali arranged neatly with flowers and offerings, including some vadas for the deity. Suddenly, a tiny mouse appears, boldly running toward the plate. In a flash, it grabs a vada almost twice its size and vanishes before anyone can react.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi



Mouse doing his part. #HappyVinayakaChavithi pic.twitter.com/WPj7dB7iFW — Kanika Bisht (@Kannu_pahadan) August 27, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The quick cute little “theft” made many viewers laugh, with people joking that the mouse was just doing its “Ganesh Chaturthi duties.”

Interestingly, in Hindu mythology, the mouse is Lord Ganesha’s vehicle (vahana). Fans noticed the connection right away, and the comments section quickly filled with memes and jokes about it.



“God sent his assistant to take food,” wrote one user. “Proof that prasad tastes divine,” quipped another.

“Even Lord Ganesha’s mouse couldn’t resist the vada!” said a third user.

Not everyone thought the video was cute. Some users said it was unhygienic, worrying about rodents near food. A few even wondered what would happen if a mouse did this on a normal day, not during Ganesh Chaturthi.

“what if it was not ganesh chathurthi ? would this still look beautiful,” asked one user.

“Are isme beautiful kya hai plague se mare jaoge,” commented another.

“What if this happens any other day... the race will begin to kill that mouse. But if it is Vinayaka Chathurthi, everyone feels blessed,” remarked one user, as per HT Reports.