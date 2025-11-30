Viral Video Of Sofik-Sonali: Who Are The Two Influencers? After Private MMS Leak, Their New Videos Show...

Viral Video Of Sofik-Sonali: The Bengali influencer community is buzzing non-stop after a 15-minute private video of famous creator Sofik SK and his girlfriend Dustu Sonali surfaced online — allegedly leaked by a friend they trusted like family. Shattered and furious, they have filed an FIR against the accused friend, claiming the clip was stolen from their phones and uploaded to the internet when refused to pay blackmail money.

“He Was Like My Brother…”

Once the 15-minute video spread across the internet, the Palli Gram TV creator and his girlfriend took to Instagram with emotional statements, explaining that the private clip had been exposed by a person they had trusted “as close as a brother.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In tearful Instagram videos, both Sofik and Sonali shared how their lives turned upside down overnight, “We trusted him with everything… even our phone passwords. And he used that trust to destroy us,” Sofik said, choking up.

Dustu, visibly shaken, revealed that she can’t even step out of her home, “It was a private moment. Now my dignity is at stake because of someone I cared for. My life feels ruined.”

Both creators vow to take strict legal action — even if it leads to the accused’s entire family being dragged into the case.

Tremendous Fan Support!

Shockingly, the controversy has triggered a massive follower boost for Sofik. Within days of the leak, his audience jumped from 463K to 510K+ — and continues to grow as fans flood his page with messages of love and strength.

Who is Sofik SK?

* Popular Bengali entertainer

* Posts fun dance and lip-sync reels on Palli Gram TV

* Over half a million followers and rising!

Who is Dustu Sonali?

* Self-proclaimed artist & social media creator

* Over 3.1 lakh followers

* Often stars in Sofik’s super-viral videos

The Internet Reacts

While some criticize them over the leaked clip, the majority stand firmly with the couple — calling out betrayal and privacy violation. As legal action continues, the influencer duo hopes for justice and a chance to reclaim peace in their lives.