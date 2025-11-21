Viral Video: Pregnant Pup’s Grand Baby Shower Is Winning Hearts Online | Netizens Can’t Handle Adorableness

Viral Video: How far can pet parents go to make their furry companions feel cherished? While many celebrate their pets’ birthdays, gotcha days, or quirky milestones, one dog owner has pushed the idea even further by hosting a full baby shower after learning his pet was expecting.

In the viral clip, the owner is seen gently applying turmeric to the dog’s face, mirroring a ritual commonly seen in traditional Indian ceremonies. He later dresses her in a blue-and-white outfit and adorns her with jewellery, including traditional neckpieces and fresh flower garlands, recreating the feel of a classic Indian baby shower with surprising detail.

The video then shows the pet parent lighting a diya and performing a small ritual meant to ward off the evil eye. The clip wraps up with him gently holding the dog’s paws and proudly showing off the soon to be mother, dressed in full festive attire.

Soft shades of marigold and yellow decorated the space, with fresh flowers adding a warm, celebratory touch. Every element was thoughtfully arranged to keep the atmosphere bright, comforting, and perfect for their pampered, four legged mom-to-be.

Social Media Reactions

Netizens Found this viral video clip wholesome and cute as it quickly gained traction online with many users praising the heartwarming gesture and many calling it 'wholesome' and 'beautiful.'

'This is beautiful. Look at her happiness,' one user commented.

Another wrote, 'Aww, this is adorable. Blessings to the mama doggo.'

'Loving this video so much. Respect!' said a viewer, while someone else simply added, 'She is so beautiful. Muah.'

Another comment read, 'Bhagwan protect this cutie and her human family!'

The affectionate celebration has clearly struck a chord, reminding people just how deeply pet parents cherish their animals.



Concept Behind Baby Shower

The concept behind modern baby showers originated in North America in the mid-20th century, and primarily became popular in the 1940's and 1950's with the tradition evolving from earlier Victorian-era tea parties. While the practice of celebrating new life with gifts and ceremonies has ancient roots in many cultures, including ancient Greece, Egypt, and India.

