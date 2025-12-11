Viral Video: Pune Car Turns Heads With Seven Eerie Dolls On Rear Deck; Internet Calls It ‘Tatya Vinchu’s Ride’

Viral Video: It’s not unusual to see drivers jazz up their cars with cute accessories, soft toys stuck to the rear windshield, bouncing around on every bump. But one car in Pune has taken this trend to a whole new, and slightly terrifying, level. Instead of cuddly décor, the vehicle was lined with a row of unsettling dolls, eerie enough to shock anyone who glanced at them.

A biker captured the bizarre sight and shared it on Instagram, but it was his caption that really drew attention: 'Annabelle and Tatya Vinchu are married.'

The video shows the car weaving through traffic, with nearly seven dolls propped up at the back. As if their presence wasn’t creepy enough, they suddenly light up with LED strips hidden inside, turning the car into a moving horror show. The post’s final remark summed up the internet’s reaction: 'What is wrong with Pune?'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

Haunting Car Decoration In Pune Triggers Wave Of Reactions Online

Reactions poured in quickly, with users adding their own humour to the spooky spectacle.

“Should we tell him, or will he figure it out himself?” one person joked. Another imagined the shock of encountering such a car at night, writing, “Picture travelling on a dark road and this shows up in front of you.”

Some took the horror angle even further. “Pakka isko dekhke piche se kaafi logon ne accident kiya hoga,” one user quipped, suggesting the dolls may have startled drivers behind. Someone else dubbed it “Real Paranormal Activity,” while another simply called the idea “khatarnak.”

For context, Tatya Vinchu comes from the 1993 Marathi classic 'Zapatlela', where the possessed puppet terrified an entire generation. Annabelle, meanwhile, is modelled after a reportedly haunted real-life doll kept secured by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, later made famous by 'The Conjuring' franchise.