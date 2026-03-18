Social media has been captivated by a viral video that captures a chaotic robotic meltdown. It shows a Disney-themed service robot smashing dishes and performing an uncontrollable dance routine in a busy restaurant. The incident transpired at a Haidilao Hotpot location in San Jose, California, leaving both patrons and online viewers spellbound.

The footage depicts a struggle between staff members and the malfunctioning droid as they desperately tried to wrestle it into submission.

The 'I'm Good' irony: A Zootopia promo gone wrong

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The robot, dressed in an orange apron featuring Nick Wilde from Disney’s Zootopia and the phrase “I’m Good,” seemed anything but. In the clip, the humanoid swings its metallic arms wildly, knocking over stacks of plates from a counter during a glitch.

As the robot switched to a bizarre, high-energy dance, a female staff member grabbed the machine tightly. She attempted to find a power switch or an emergency stop. Diners, audibly laughing in the background, were amused as the robot continued its "performance" despite her efforts.

Incident Report:



Employee: Robot.



Infraction: Unauthorized dancing and smashed dishes.



Staff required to contain: Several.



Reason given: He just wants to dance.



The robot has no regrets.pic.twitter.com/MUATJfhvIq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 17, 2026

AI analysis: The model behind the malfunction

According to digital investigators and AI reports, the droid is likely a generic Chinese-made service and entertainment robot used for a Disney promotional collaboration. While its exact model is unconfirmed, tech experts believe the machine experienced a software glitch that prevented it from powering down during a planned dance routine.

'Aura' of chaos: Internet reacts to the robot rant

The video has gained millions of views, sparking a mix of hilarious and thoughtful comments:

"Go home, robot, you're drunk," one user quipped, reflecting the general sentiment of the comment section.

"In a year or two, we will be seeing so many crazy videos like this," another warned, pointing out the upcoming surge in consumer-facing humanoid testing.

"AI se nikaale hain? (Was this generated by AI?)" joked a viewer, referencing the odd nature of the footage.

The safety question: A veteran factory worker noted a design flaw, asking, "Why don’t these things have a big red 'E-Stop' button on their heads? It wouldn’t have to kill the power, just put it in standby."

The future of dining?

While the incident ended without injury, it highlights the growing pains of integrating humanoid robots into the service industry. For now, the "Zootopia Bot" serves as a cautionary tale about what occurs when the "I'm Good" programming encounters a bad day at the office."

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