/Romance or rule-breaking? Viral 'honeymoon-style' Indian Railways First AC coach cabin divides netizens

A video showing the first AC coach coupe of a Indian Railways train turned into a honeymoon room has sparked a debate online. The video circulating on social media has left the internet both amused and curious. The clip features a First AC coupe on an Indian Railways train transformed into an elaborate, romantic retreat. The cabin, usually a standard, utilitarian space, was decked out in red, pink, and white balloons, heart-shaped curtains, and fairy lights. The berths were meticulously covered in rose petals arranged into hearts, and a ‘LOVE YOU’ sign hung prominently on the wall.
For many, the scene looked like a page out of a Bollywood romance, leading netizens to jokingly label it a ‘honeymoon on wheels’. While some viewers admired the romantic gesture, the viral sensation sparked an immediate wave of questions regarding railway decorum. Many users were quick to ask: "Is this even allowed?"
While the video showcases a private setup, it highlights the growing trend of passengers personalising their travel experiences for milestones like anniversaries or birthdays. However, the transformation also raised valid concerns about safety, specifically regarding the use of flammable decorations like candles and balloons in a confined, electrical-heavy environment.
A First AC coach has reportedly been decorated with a "honeymoon-style" setup.— The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) July 7, 2026
The Railway administration must explain: is it's allowed? @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/ofE4AGawJH
While individual passengers cannot typically decorate public or shared compartments, Indian Railways does have formal provisions for those who wish to book entire coaches or special trains for private events, such as weddings, corporate tours, or large group gatherings.
If you wish to have a dedicated space for an event, you can apply for an FTR (Full Tariff Rate) booking. This allows individuals or groups to book a special coach or an entire train.
* How to apply: You can register via the IRCTC FTR portal or by submitting a written application to the Station Master/Chief Passenger Transportation Manager (CPTM) at your originating station.
* Advance Notice: Applications should generally be made at least 30 days in advance, but no more than six months prior to the journey.
* Security Deposit: A registration-cum-security deposit is required (e.g., Rs 50,000 per coach), which is later adjusted against the total fare. By paying Rs 50,000-per coach by cash or Demand Draft in favour of FA& CAO/South Eastern Railways, security deposit cum registration charge. At least 18 coaches would have to be booked for a special train; as a result, Rs 9,00,000 shall have to be paid as security cum registration charge for booking of the special train. An additional Security deposit of Rs 10,000 per coach is valid for both special trains and special coaches where the period of booking extends beyond 7 days.
* Feasibility: Supply is subject to operational feasibility and availability of coaches.
For certain premier trains like Tejas Express, IRCTC offers Group Booking options. This is designed for social events, corporate meetings, or weddings. In this system, you can book an entire AC Chair Car coach. The booking is processed online and allows a fixed group to travel together in a private, pre-booked space.
While the ‘honeymoon-style’ setup caught everyone’s eye, such extensive personal modifications in a regular coach are generally against railway policy. If you have a special event in mind, the official FTR route is the only way to ensure your celebration is both legal and permitted by the authorities.
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