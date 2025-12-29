Viral Video: Shocking Accident Caught On Camera In Uttar Pradesh; Truck Overturns On Bolero, Driver Killed

In a horrific turn of events, a truck carrying husk overturns on the Rampur–Nainital National Highway (NH-87) in Uttar Pradesh, crushing a Bolero, resulting in the death of the driver on the spot. The incident was recorded on camera.

A CCTV footage, reportedly recorded on Sunday, shows a shocking accident on the Rampur–Nainital National Highway. A husk-laden truck topples into an adjacent Bolero. The incident resulted in the spot death of the SUV driver, prompting local authorities to urge all road users to drive safely.

The horrific accident footage has gone viral, sending shockwaves on social media!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The incident reportedly took place near Pahadi Gate in Ganj Kotwali of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh. Police and eyewitness video has gone viral on social media, showing the truck mounting and completely crushing a Mahindra Bolero SUV.

In the video, a Truck can be seen coming from the back of the Bolero vehicle, initially colliding with a divider and within seconds loses control and mounts on the Bolero SUV, resulting in the death of the Bolero driver.

The SUV is said to be of the UP Electricity Department's SDO. At the time of the accident, the SDO’s driver was driving the car. The police has identified the Victim as Firasat. The accident crushed the vehicle, resulting in Firasat’s on-the-spot death. The body has been recovered and handed over to the family after being sent to the district hospital.

Local Superintendent of Police (SP), Vidyasagar Mishra, released a statement on the accident. He said, ‘The driver's body was sent for post-mortem, and his family has been informed. Police impounded the truck for investigation. NH-87 traffic was blocked for hours and later cleared for traffic.

The incident raised stricter action in the prevention of road accidents in India, specially on National highways attracting higher traffics. Many noted similar incidents in recent months, mostly overloaded trucks colliding on state and national highways, often killing drivers. Demanding the need to have better supervision and more warning systems on National Highways.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Gorakhpur Night Shelters, Distributes Blankets Amid Severe Cold Wave Conditions