Viral: Video shows auto driver’s quiet struggle and unwavering love for his daughter

Viral: A heart touching video that has gone viral on social media is winning hearts for its simple yet powerful message about love, loss and responsibility. The short clip, shared by a biker, shows an everyday moment that reveals the difficult life of an auto rickshaw driver and his young daughter.

The video begins with the biker noticing a small girl sleeping peacefully on the back seat of an auto. Surprised, he records the moment and says that he realised only later that a child was resting inside the vehicle. Curious, he asks the auto driver if the girl always stays in the auto. The driver replies calmly that she does.

The biker then asks if the child is his daughter. The driver answers, “She is my daughter.” When asked why she is not at home, the man explains that there is no one else at home and that the two of them live together. The conversation becomes emotional when the biker asks about the girl’s mother. In a soft voice, the driver replies, “Mummy off ho gayi,” making it clear that his wife has passed away.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video ends on a warm note, showing the little girl awake and happily eating food. The simple moment highlights how the father continues to work while keeping his daughter with him, as he has no other support system.

Watch

Meet this auto driver, a single parent. His wife passed away and since then he carries his little daughter everywhere, earning a living and raising her alone.



Being a man is not easy pic.twitter.com/JKVlNmtlg0 Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) February 9, 2026

The caption shared with the video explains the situation further. It says that after his wife’s death, the auto driver carries his daughter everywhere while earning a living, as there is no one at home to take care of her.

Netizens Reactions

The video has drawn strong reactions online. Many users praised the father for his dedication and strength, calling him an inspiration.

Upon this, a user wrote, "Being a man is not easy man do sacrifice, every thing, for running there family. salute to this auto driver'. 'The sacrifices which a man makes for the family are insane. This I realised when I myself started earning.' wrote another.

Another user wrote, 'Now he is doing both duties. He is a father as well as a mother. In house she has no social security'.

On the sacrifices done my males, a user wrote, 'A man will do everything to make sure his family is safe and secure'. "

"Carrying his baby girl everywhere while earning a living – that's pure love and duty! Makes me think of all the unsung dads juggling it all in India. Heartwarming yaar", wrote another.