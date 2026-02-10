Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015530https://zeenews.india.com/india/viral-video-shows-auto-driver-s-quiet-struggle-and-unwavering-love-for-his-daughter-3015530.html
NewsIndiaViral: Video shows auto driver’s quiet struggle and unwavering love for his daughter
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral: Video shows auto driver’s quiet struggle and unwavering love for his daughter

In a heart-touching viral moment, a biker’s video shows an auto driver carrying his young daughter to work after losing his wife, drawing widespread praise for his quiet sacrifice and devotion.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral: Video shows auto driver’s quiet struggle and unwavering love for his daughterScreengrab: X

Viral: A heart touching video that has gone viral on social media is winning hearts for its simple yet powerful message about love, loss and responsibility. The short clip, shared by a biker, shows an everyday moment that reveals the difficult life of an auto rickshaw driver and his young daughter.

The video begins with the biker noticing a small girl sleeping peacefully on the back seat of an auto. Surprised, he records the moment and says that he realised only later that a child was resting inside the vehicle. Curious, he asks the auto driver if the girl always stays in the auto. The driver replies calmly that she does.

The biker then asks if the child is his daughter. The driver answers, “She is my daughter.” When asked why she is not at home, the man explains that there is no one else at home and that the two of them live together. The conversation becomes emotional when the biker asks about the girl’s mother. In a soft voice, the driver replies, “Mummy off ho gayi,” making it clear that his wife has passed away.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video ends on a warm note, showing the little girl awake and happily eating food. The simple moment highlights how the father continues to work while keeping his daughter with him, as he has no other support system.

Watch 

The caption shared with the video explains the situation further. It says that after his wife’s death, the auto driver carries his daughter everywhere while earning a living, as there is no one at home to take care of her.

Netizens Reactions

The video has drawn strong reactions online. Many users praised the father for his dedication and strength, calling him an inspiration. 

Upon this, a user wrote, "Being a man is not easy man do sacrifice, every thing, for running there family. salute  to this auto driver'. 'The sacrifices which a man makes for the family are insane. This I realised when I myself started earning.' wrote another. 

Another user wrote, 'Now he is doing both duties. He is a father as well as a mother. In house she has no social security'. 

On the sacrifices done my males, a user wrote, 'A man will do everything to make sure his family is safe and secure'. "

"Carrying his baby girl everywhere while earning a living – that's pure love and duty! Makes me think of all the unsung dads juggling it all in India. Heartwarming yaar", wrote another.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC