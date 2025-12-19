Advertisement
NewsIndiaViral Video Shows Elephant Performing Ganesha Aarti, Netizens Netizens Divided
VIRAL VIDEO

Viral Video Shows Elephant Performing Ganesha Aarti, Netizens Netizens Divided

In a heartwarming viral video, an elephant is seen performing aarti before Lord Ganesha, drawing devotion, debate, and widespread reactions from netizens.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video Shows Elephant Performing Ganesha Aarti, Netizens Netizens DividedScreen Grab: ( X )

Viral: A heartwarming video showing an elephant performing aarti before an idol of Lord Ganesha has taken social media by storm, leaving netizens touched, divided, and deeply reflective. The clip, widely shared across platforms, has sparked conversations around devotion, faith, and the bond between humans and animals.

In the now viral video, the elephant is seen standing calmly in front of a beautifully decorated idol of Lord Ganesha. Holding the aarti plate with its trunk, the gentle giant moves the plate in circular motions, just like devotees do during prayers. 

The elephant appears focused and composed, drawing admiration from viewers who felt it looked sincere and deeply immersed in the ritual. Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, the sound of a prayer bell can be heard in the background, along with a devotional aarti song playing softly. 

WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO

 


Netizens Reactions 

Many social media users described the visuals as 'divine' and 'pure,' calling the elephant a true devotee of Lord Ganesha. Several commented that the sight of an animal participating in a sacred ritual symbolised humility, innocence, and unwavering faith. 'It feels like devotion beyond words,' one user wrote.

However, the video also drew mixed reactions. One user shared a detailed account, claiming the incident was real and emotional. 'We all were witnesses to it. We saw the elephant come running from the jungle and perform the aarti. People were so happy seeing it. The elephant even offered prasad but we didn’t accept it as it was green in colour. That was a sad ending to a beautiful real story, the comment read.

Others questioned the authenticity of the moment, calling it pre-planned. “The elephant was trained to do this, just like dogs are trained to retrieve or assist the blind,” another user remarked, suggesting the act was not spontaneous devotion.

Despite differing opinions, many users bowed in reverence, flooding the comments section with chants like 'Jai Shri Ganpati Maharaj' 'Jai Gajaraja.'

