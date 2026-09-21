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  • /Viral video shows minors allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, FIR registered | Watch

Viral video shows minors allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, FIR registered | Watch

Jamui Police later confirmed that the boy and girl seen in the videos are minors. According to police, the two had gone to the location to take pictures when the alleged incident took place.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Viral video shows minors allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, FIR registered | Watch
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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Viral video shows minors allegedly harassed in Bihar's Jamui, FIR registered | Watch
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