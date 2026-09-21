A disturbing video from Bihar’s Jamui showing two minors allegedly being harassed by a group of people at night has surfaced on social media, prompting calls for police action. Bihar Police took cognisance of the footage and directed Jamui Police to look into the matter.
Jamui Police later confirmed that the boy and girl seen in the videos are minors. According to police, the two had gone to the location to take pictures when the alleged incident took place.
The footage, which has been widely shared on social media, shows a group of people surrounding the two minors at night. The girl is seen being confronted by several men, while the boy appears to be separated from her during the confrontation.
At one point, a man with his face covered appears to approach the girl and lift her by grabbing her from below. She can be heard screaming and appears to resist. The boy attempts to intervene as the situation escalates, before the two eventually manage to leave the spot.
A second video appears to show the same two minors on a scooter at another location. The group is again seen confronting them, leading to an argument. The two are later seen apparently pleading with the men before leaving the area.
The exact circumstances surrounding the videos are being investigated by the police.
The footage prompted several social media users to seek action against those seen in the videos. Some described the incident as harassment and alleged moral policing, while others urged the police to identify the people involved and investigate the matter.
Bihar Police responded to the posts on X and tagged Jamui Police, writing, “@JamuiPolice Please forward for information and necessary action.”
The response confirmed that the video had been brought to the attention of the state police authorities, while the initial post itself did not establish that the incident had taken place in Jamui.
Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal said the police received the viral video on Monday morning and subsequently identified the girl seen in the footage.
“A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from the village engaging in molestation... Six or seven individuals are visible in the video. We have identified some of them...” the SP told ANI.
#WATCH | Jamui, Bihar | SP Vishwajit Dayal says, "A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from… pic.twitter.com/SMLMkjCFsc— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2026
An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident. Police are now investigating the allegations and the role of the people seen in the videos.
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