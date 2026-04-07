Viral video shows PM Modi-Amit Shah as snakes, Bengal govt’s schemes as ladders in TMC’s poll leaflet

TMC Campaign Leaflet: The stage is set for the West Bengal elections, and the political campaign has already intensified. The political slugfest between the two big parties in the state - TMC and BJP - has puzzled the voters. While TMC has accused the BJP of divisive politics, the saffron party has alleged appeasement politics by the Mamata Banerjee government. Amid this, voters of Bengal are sharing videos of the TMC leaflet for its creativity, but that comes with a dark humour.

The viral video shows a TMC campaign leaflet that appears ordinary at first glance, but unfolds into a board designed like the popular snake-and-ladder game. The snake heads depict opposition leaders, including Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, while the ladders highlight welfare schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. On the reverse side, eight coloured circles can be punched out and used as playing pieces, along with a cut-out section that can be folded into a dice.

The leaflet has Mamata Banerjee’s photo alongwith promises and works of the Trinamool Congress.

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The leaflet depicts Mamata Banerjee’s vocal criticism of the Central government; however, the depiction of opposition leaders as snakes may not go well with critics.

With a bipolar political campaign, the TMC and the BJP have sharpened their attacks against each other. Addressing a rally, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of hypocrisy and political bankruptcy.

“BJP is so politically bankrupt that the only way they know to seek votes is by weaponising religion and dividing people in the name of faith. They communalise everything for electoral gain. They polarise society for power. But when it comes to genuine devotion and real respect for temples, they are nowhere to be seen. Narendra Modi came all the way to Cooch Behar, held a rally, and flew back, but he did not find even a single minute to visit the centuries-old, revered Madan Mohan Temple. Bengal rejects this hypocrisy,” said Banerjee.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kharagpur Assembly constituency and former BJP state president of West Bengal, Dilip Ghosh, on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress of using intimidation and suppressing opposition forces to secure electoral victories, saying the party will gradually disappear from the ground.

Addressing the upcoming Assembly elections, Ghosh said, “The TMC has always won elections by intimidating people and suppressing the opposition. They were trying to move forward in the same way again… TMC will gradually disappear from the ground and won’t be seen on the streets. Not a single goon will be out. All their leaders will be busy protecting themselves. Even the police officers who used to encourage them have now realised that tough times lie ahead.”

Meanwhile, the state is likely to witness a high-voltage campaign by top BJP leaders in the coming weeks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders are set to campaign in the state.