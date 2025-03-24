Viral Video Shows Punjab Pastor Bajinder Singh Assaulting Woman, Slapping Employees

Pastor Bajinder Singh, 42, who is already facing a sexual harassment case, is now in trouble again after a video of him assaulting a woman went viral on social media. In the video, the pastor is seen throwing a pile of papers at a woman sitting with a child in his office. When the woman approaches him, he appears to push her. The incident took place at the Church of Glory and Wisdom, headquartered in Tajpur village, Jalandhar.

The video also shows him throwing a book-like object at the woman's face, slapping her, and getting into a fight with others in the room. He is seen sitting behind his desk, scolding people around him, including men, women, a child, and a teenage girl. The situation gets worse when he hits a man sitting across from him, then walks over and slaps a young man. When a woman objects, he argues with her and slaps her as well. Even as others try to stop him, he continues his verbal and physical attacks.

Sources suggest that the people in the video may be employees or members of the Church of Glory and Wisdom and that tensions had been rising before the fight. The video has led to public outrage, with many questioning whether he should continue leading the church. There are also calls for an investigation into his actions.

Christian Evangelist Bajinder Singh in the leaked CCTV footage shows how he assaults his employees including women.

Bajinder Singh, who calls himself a miracle healer, was booked on February 28 for sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint with Kapurthala police. Despite a Special Investigation Team being formed, he denied all allegations, calling them false. The Church of Glory and Wisdom has not yet released an official statement, but sources say the authorities have been informed. However, no case has been registered yet.