Viral Video: Students Fall Off Moving Thar During Farewell Party Stunt; Netizens React

A video of a shocking incident surfaced on social media in which a group of students, who were on their way to attend their school farewell party, tried to execute a daring stunt atop a moving Thar which went wrong and ended in a disaster when they fell off the vehicle. The video of the incident garnered thousands of views after it went viral on social media.

The incident appears to have taken place in Madhya Pradesh, according to an India Today report. In the video clip, three students, dressed in black suits, can be seen seated on the roof of the Thar when a slight turn led to a loss of balance as a result of which they tumbled to the ground.

Meanwhile, after the incident occurred, other students in cars following the Thar were seen peeking out of their windows. They found the funny side of it and appeared laughing over the incident.

After the video went viral on social media, several users lashed out at the students for their reckless behaviour. Many users even urged authorities to take strict action against them. “Parents who give their teenage kids vehicles should be jailed. Period,” a user said.

One of the viewers wrote: “Seems intentional,” adding: “The driver also didn't care but left them after they fell down.” Another social media user laid emphasis on the dangerous side of such stunts, saying, “India needs a law against these reel makers”.

