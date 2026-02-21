'Shiv Bhakt' Tiger? Rare video of big cat 'Bowing' to Shivling in Katni forest sparks divine debate

A striking video of a tiger interacting with an ancient Shivling in the Dhimarkheda forest range has gone viral since it was shared on Saturday, February 21, 2026. The footage shows a large tiger calmly approaching the sacred stone idol deep in the wilderness. This has led to a clash of views between local beliefs and wildlife science.

In the video, the tiger rubs its head and tongue against the Shivling for several minutes before it retreats quietly into the thick undergrowth. This incident took place near Sadar village, only 400 meters from human dwellings, stirring both fascination and concern in the local community.

Devotion or instinct? Social media divided

Many social media users are now calling the tiger a "Shiv Bhakt" (devotee of Shiva), while local villagers see the sighting as a "divine miracle." For generations, people in Sadar have worshipped this hidden forest idol, and many now think the tiger was offering its own kind of prayer. The tiger’s unusually calm behaviour—without the typical aggression or nervousness usually seen around humans—has only increased the public's interest.

The scientific lens: Territorial marking

Wildlife experts, however, offer a different explanation for the tiger’s “devotional” behaviour. Ajay Mishra, the Pan Umaria Range Officer, explained that large cats like tigers and leopards often use firm, stationary objects to relieve itching or mark territory.

“By rubbing its head and tongue on the Shivling, the tiger was likely leaving its scent from facial glands to signal its presence to other predators,” Mishra said. “While it may look like a sign of respect to us, it’s actually a normal territorial behaviour in the wild.”

Katni, MP: A video from the Sadar forests shows a tiger gently lowering its head near a sacred Shivling.



A rare and powerful moment where nature and faith seem to meet — now going viral.



pic.twitter.com/kRpbxpWrcz — Lost Temples (@LostTemple7) February 21, 2026

High alert in Katni: Forest department reacts

The viral attention on the "Devotee Tiger" has prompted a quick response from the Katni Forest Department. Officials are worried that the video might attract large crowds of pilgrims and people looking to take selfies in the high-risk buffer zone, which could increase the risk of human-animal conflict.

Immediate safety measures implemented:

- Specialised patrolling: Increased monitoring in the Dhimarkheda range to track the big cat's movements.

- Public advisories: Villagers have been warned not to enter the forest alone, especially after sunset.

- Crowd control: Access to the forest temple site will be restricted during evening hours to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

A history of conflict

This region is not new to apex predators. Katni borders important wildlife corridors near the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, which has seen a rise in tiger activity in early 2026. This closeness creates tension; a fatal tiger attack in the nearby Barhi range in late 2025 serves as a harsh reminder of the risks involved.

Forest officials have urged the public to prioritise safety over religious feelings, stressing that despite the "peaceful" video, the tiger is still a wild and dangerous predator.

