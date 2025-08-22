Viral Video: Toddler Holds Baby Lizard While Dad Cheers, Internet Divided

For many, lizards are scary, and just one sight is enough to make people run away. But a little girl proved there’s nothing to fear.

In a viral video, a father handed a baby lizard to his two-year-old daughter—something most parents would never try. Yet this simple act carried a meaningful parenting lesson.

In a video shared on Instagram, a father and daughter were walking down the stairs when they spotted a small lizard.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The man picked it up to move it away so no one would step on it. But when his daughter asked if she could hold it, he surprised many by handing her the lizard and telling her to be gentle.

She didn’t panic or scream when she saw it. Instead, the little girl gently stroked the lizard’s head and even asked her father if she could take it home.

When he asked what she would do with it, she sweetly replied that she would sleep beside it. Later, when he asked if she was afraid, she said it was too small and began looking around for its mother.

Once again, she asked if she could bring it home, but her father explained they should leave it so its mother could find it, as per the video

After the video went viral, the father spoke about it on a podcast, sharing some parenting tips. He explained that his daughter’s fear didn’t vanish overnight.

Recalling the same incident, he said he felt it was the right moment to help her overcome her fear of lizards.

He said, “As a parent, I want her to be compassionate, I want her to be gentle with animals and insects around her. Children are inherently like this.

We are the ones who teach them how to react to these things. Children are always replicating you, mimicking you. So, behave the way you want them to behave."

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “My kids can be a little less compassionate, please.” Another commented, “Good job removing the lizard fear, but I got goosebumps watching this—I clearly have phobias.”

Others praised the dad, with one saying, “BRAVO! This is exactly the kind of parenting we need today so inspiring! We already know this child will be raised right!”

The original video has raked in over 21 million views since it was posted in July.