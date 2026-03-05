Kitchen 'Jugaad' goes viral: Woman uses weighing machine to roll rotis, internet is in splits | VIDEO

In a sea of quirky and absurd kitchen hacks, a new addition has been made to the list of bizarre kitchen 'jugaads.' A video of a woman using a digital weighing machine instead of a conventional rolling board to roll out rotis has gone viral on social media.

The ultimate weight-loss 'workout'

The video, which has received thousands of views in a matter of hours, showed a woman rolling out dough on a digital weighing machine. While the sight of a woman rolling out dough on a digital weighing machine is already quirky enough, it is the caption accompanying the video that has made it a comedic goldmine.

The caption accompanying the video read: "Weight loss workout next level… My home minister is doing it on a weight machine… Wonderful workout." The uploader, by referring to his wife as the "Home Minister" and adding a witty twist to a common kitchen chore, has won over the hearts of netizens.

Netizens react to the 'next-level jugaad'

The video has also started a lively discussion in the comment section of the video, where many praised the quintessential Indian spirit of jugaad—the art of finding unconventional solutions to problems with limited resources available.

The fitness enthusiasts: Some joked that such an approach was the only way to ensure that the rotis turned out to be "light" and "low calorie."

The tech critics: Some also expressed concern for the sensors of the weighing machine, wondering if the pressure of the rolling pin would lead to a costly repair bill in the future.

The relatable content: Some also found the reference to the "Home Minister" to be extremely relatable, as the video seemed to be showcasing the typical innovation that seemed to be a part of every home in India—albeit in a strange fashion.

Innovation or necessity?

It is unclear if the weighing machine was used instead of the rolling board because the latter was not in the kitchen or if it was just for entertainment. However, it has also added to the popularity of the video.

In an era of over-complicated kitchen gadgets, this video serves as a lighthearted reminder that sometimes, all you need is a little imagination—and a piece of equipment meant for something else entirely—to get the job done.

