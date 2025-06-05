Cricketer Virat Kohli, who played a crucial role in RCB's victory, broke his silence over the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured over 30 others. Sharing an emotional post on Instagram, Kohli captioned it, "At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted."

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team's arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," RCB's official statement in Kohli post over a horrific stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration," it added.

India's legendary Chricker Sachin Tendulkar also condoled the incident and wished for "peace and strength."

"What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, is beyond tragic. My heart goes out to every affected family. Wishing peace and strength to all," said in a post on X.

The tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday claiming the the lives of at least 11 people and more than 40 injuries as fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium during the victory celebration of the team after it won its first IPL trophy in 18 years.

Meanwhile, the Congress-led government in Karnataka has issued an order appointing senior IAS officer G. Jagadeesha, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate to investigate the stampede incident, officials said, IANS reported.