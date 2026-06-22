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Visa approved or rejected? The truth about CIBIL score you didn’t know

Visa officers do not use credit scores in their decision-making process because approval is based on income, documents and travel purpose. However, a strong financial record can help in building a better profile for long-term visa and loan-related requirements.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 07:48 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 07:48 AM IST
Visa approved or rejected? The truth about CIBIL score you didn’t know
Image Credit: Representational image (X)

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Zee Media Bureau

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