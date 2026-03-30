Visakhapatnam horror: Navy staffer kills lover, dismembers body and hides it in refrigerator

Police in Visakhapatnam arrested a Navy employee for allegedly killing a 28-year-old woman and dismembering her body.

The accused has been identified as Chintada Ravindra, posted at INS Dega, allegedly murdered the woman, Polipalli Mounika, at his residence in the Gajuwaka area after an argument, as per the reports.

As per the police, Ravindra dismembered the body following the murder, and stored some body parts in a refrigerator, while disposing others at various locations.

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Officials revealed that Ravindra allegedly burned the victim's head and hands at a vacant site near Adavivaram to destroy evidence.

Police added that the accused and Mounika had been in contact since 2021, having met via a dating app; they maintained a relationship and often met around the city, per the report.

On the day of the incident, Ravindra reportedly invited Mounika to his apartment, where a heated argument ensued, after which he allegedly smothered her to death.

According to the Circle Inspector of Police (CI) from Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, the incident occurred in a house in LV Nagar. The accused allegedly cut the victim's body into two pieces. One half was stored inside a refrigerator, while the other half was packed in a gunny bag.

Police said that the accused committed the crime while his wife was at her parental home. The remains were subsequently recovered, and he has been taken into custody. Gajuwaka police have filed a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, in February, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife after a heated argument over the volume of the television, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Ahmed, a 27-year-old AC mechanic. The couple was living in a TIDCO housing colony in Mangalagiri.

According to police, the argument started when the victim asked his wife to lower the volume of the TV.

In a fit of rage, she allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Locals immediately rushed Ahmed to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A case has been registered.