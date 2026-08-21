/Visakhapatnam horror: 6-Year-Old Collapses and Dies Following Alleged Corporal Punishment; Probe Ordered | SHOCKING VIDEO

A shocking tragedy occurred on Thursday at Little Garden School, One Town in Visakhapatnam, when a six-year-old student succumbed to death following an alleged beating by a teacher over his incomplete homework. The deceased boy has been identified as Pranay Teja who fell unconscious in the classroom and was rushed to King George Hospital (KGH), where the medical practitioners declared him to be dead.
Heartbreaking traumatic incident from a Visakhapatnam school!— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 21, 2026
An LKG student, reportedly collapsed and d!ed after allegedly being beaten by his teacher for not completing his homework.
Seems, the kid was already sick & was in terrible fear of punishmentpic.twitter.com/C1V6c6FTnH
The father of the victim revealed that the child was perfectly healthy at home and had gone to the school for the examinations.
Family members complained that school authorities did not immediately communicate with them, and only local cooks informed the family of the situation several hours later.
Security camera verifications: It was revealed that the security footage obtained by the concerned authorities clearly shows the teacher hitting the child before he collapsed in her lap.
No health problems before going to school: The family categorically denied any pre-existing health problems with the boy and confirmed that the child had neither fever nor any other health problems before going to the school.
Timeline at the hospital: The medical staff from KGH informed the parents that the child had died about 30 minutes before reaching the hospital.
The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department termed the incident as very tragic and immediately ordered an inquiry into the administration of the school.
The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Dilip Chakravarthy visited the hospital along with the law enforcement authorities for the preliminary investigation of the case.
Three-member investigation committee: The state government appointed an investigating committee comprised of the Visakhapatnam Regional Joint Director (RJD), District Education Officer (DEO), and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).
Action by the police: Local police registered a case against the concerned parties and submitted the dead body for post-mortem.
Preventive measures: The department has decided to conduct sensitization programmes in both government and private schools in order to stop physical torture.
Further action will be taken against the school and the teachers after the report of the inquiry panel has been received.
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