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  • /Visakhapatnam horror: 6-Year-Old Collapses and Dies Following Alleged Corporal Punishment; Probe Ordered | SHOCKING VIDEO

Visakhapatnam horror: 6-Year-Old Collapses and Dies Following Alleged Corporal Punishment; Probe Ordered | SHOCKING VIDEO

Visakhapatnam school student death: A six-year-old boy died on Thursday after an alleged incident of corporal punishment at Little Garden School in Visakhapatnam’s One Town area.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 11:06 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Visakhapatnam horror: 6-Year-Old Collapses and Dies Following Alleged Corporal Punishment; Probe Ordered | SHOCKING VIDEO
Image Credit: Visakhapatnam school horror: 6-year-old dies after alleged teacher assault

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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