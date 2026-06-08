Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: 8 dead, several injured in molten steel leak; CM Naidu takes cognisance

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant accident: In a tragic incident, eight workers were killed, and several others sustained injuries after a large quantity of molten steel leaked at the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The accident reportedly occurred while transporting molten steel after the ladle wires reportedly snapped. The molten steel spilled onto the ground, triggering a massive fire.

Several workers sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured were rushed to the hospital by the steel plant management.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per Zee News reporters, among the deceased workers were both company employees and outsourced (contract) workers.

According to ANI, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Circle Inspector Kesav Rao stated that the incident was triggered by the explosion of a ladle carrying molten steel at a very high temperature. Panic ensued, causing workers and employees to scramble for safety. Steel plant personnel arrived at the scene and are attempting to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, Vangalapudi Anitha, State Home Minister, responded to the accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. She spoke over the phone with the Visakhapatnam District Collector and the City Police Commissioner and enquired about the details related to the steel plant accident.

The minister directed officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured and also instructed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations at the accident site.

The Home Minister rushed to the accident site immediately after learning about the incident and has been continuously in touch with officials over the phone and issuing several instructions to the authorities.

Also Read: Delhi Malviya Nagar fire tragedy: Cook held for alleged negligence; more detained

Andhra Pradesh CM reacts

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragic incident. He also added that the concerned officials have been directed to undertake relief measures.

"The accident at the Visakh Steel Plant has left me deeply shocked. I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments," the post read.

విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ లో జరిగిన ప్రమాదం నన్ను తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతికి గురి చేసింది. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో పలువురు కార్మికులు దుర్మరణం పాలయ్యారని తెలిసి కలత చెందాను. సంబంధిత అధికారులతో మాట్లాడి, అన్ని ప్రభుత్వ శాఖల సమన్వయంతో సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని ఆదేశించాను. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 8, 2026

YS Jagan expresses grief

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the tragic accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Y.S. Jagan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said the loss of lives in such a devastating industrial accident was deeply painful and prayed for strength and courage for the affected families during this difficult time.

He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured workers and urged the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment.

Demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the tragic accident, Y.S. Jagan called for strict action against those found responsible and asserted that worker safety must remain the highest priority in all industrial establishments.

He said there should be no compromise in implementing safety standards and preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

Y.S. Jagan also directed YSRCP leaders and party cadres in Visakhapatnam to extend all possible support to the victims and their families, visit the affected households, and monitor the treatment being provided to the injured.

Furthermore, he also assured that YSRCP would stand with the affected families in this hour of grief.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: 17 killed, 18 injured in Nagpur factory blast; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families