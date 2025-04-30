Advertisement
AANDHRA PRADESH

Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: 7 Dead, 4 Injured In Platform Collapse During Chandanotsavam Festival

Seven people were killed and four injured after a platform collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities investigate safety lapses.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: 7 Dead, 4 Injured In Platform Collapse During Chandanotsavam Festival Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: 7 Dead, 4 Injured In Platform Collapse (ANI)

A religious celebration turned tragic on Tuesday when a platform collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the famed Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam district, claiming the lives of seven devotees and injuring four others.

 

