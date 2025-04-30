Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy: 7 Dead, 4 Injured In Platform Collapse During Chandanotsavam Festival

A religious celebration turned tragic on Tuesday when a platform collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival at the famed Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam district, claiming the lives of seven devotees and injuring four others.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Visuals from the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, where seven people died after a 20-foot-long stretch collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival pic.twitter.com/q7CWB4vfJr April 30, 2025