Vishal Mega Mart, Ambala Catches Fire: Rescue Operations Underway

A massive fire broke out at the Vishal Mega Mart in Prem Nagar, Ambala, on Tuesday morning around 10 AM. Employees rushed outside for safety, after the building caught fire. The fire department was immediately alerted after receiving the information, authorities quickly evacuated nearby buildings to prevent any casualties.

According to sources, no reports of casualties have been confirmed yet, but local authorities have urged people to avoid the area until the situation is fully under control.

(More informations are awaited.)