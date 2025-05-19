As the Narendra Modi government is gearing up to launch the global diplomatic assault against Pakistan with multi-party delegations, the Congress party has criticised the NDA government, saying that the 'self-styled Vishwaguru’s balloon' has been punctured. Congress and the Modi government have been at loggerheads and the fresh flashpoint between the two came after Shashi Tharoor was appointed to lead a multi-party delegation against the grand old party's wish.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said in X, "After 11 years of abusing and defaming the Opposition - especially the Congress - the PM is now forced to send all-party delegations overseas."

He further said, "The self-styled Vishwaguru’s balloon - which was full of hot air - has been well and truly punctured. It is a reflection of his own inadequacies - now completely exposed - that the Prime Minister is now turning towards bipartisanship. But this is only momentary, hypocritical, and opportunistic."

Calling PM Modi's politics 'poisonous', Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP's politics at home has damaged India's reputation abroad. Jairam Ramesh further said that India's self-righteous diplomatic approach has failed, and the country is once again being compared to Pakistan. This has become the new reality.

"Our sanctimonious diplomacy has fallen flat and India is back to being hyphenated with Pakistan. That is the real 'new normal," he said.

The Congress party on Saturday claimed the government requested the names of four leaders for all-party delegations to explain India's stance on Pakistan-backed terrorism. In response, the party nominated four leaders: Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. However, the government rejected the claim saying no names were sought from any party.

Four Congress leaders, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Amar Singh and Salman Khurshid, who were not part of the list sent by the Congress, have been included in all party delegations.