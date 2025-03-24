Visiting United Kingdom Becomes Costlier For Indians As Visa Fee Hiked With Effect From....

The United Kingdom is set to become a costlier destination for Indian and other nationals. Even if you are planning to visit Britain for studies or tourism, you will have to spend more money from April onwards. The UK government announced a hike in visa fees across all categories on March 19 and the new fee will come into effect from April 9, 2025.

Indian travellers visiting the UK will face higher visa fees, with the cost of a visitor visa increasing by 10%, rising from $149 to $164. For nationals from visa-exempt countries, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee will see a 60% hike, going from $12 to $20. This new ETA pricing will take effect earlier, starting April 2, 2025.

Visitor Visas for Indians

Indian citizens must obtain a visitor visa to enter the UK, and the cost of this visa is set to increase:

Standard Visitor Visa (up to 6 months): Rising from £115 to £127 (+£12).

Long-term Visitor Visa (up to 2 years): Increasing from £432 to £475 (+£43).

Long-term Visitor Visa (up to 5 years): Increasing from £771 to £848 (+£77).

Long-term Visitor Visa (up to 10 years): Increasing from £963 to £1,059 (+£96).

Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Changes

For travellers from visa-exempt nations, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee will rise:

From $12 to $20 (a 60% increase).

An ETA is not a visa but allows UK authorities to conduct security checks before arrival.

Student Visa Fee Increases

Students and their dependents will also see higher visa costs:

Student Visa (Main Applicant & Dependants): Increasing from £490 to £524 (+£34).

Child Student Visa: Increasing from £490 to £524 (+£34).

Short-term Study Visa (for English courses over 6 months but under 11 months): Increasing from £200 to £214 (+£14).

Work Visa Fee Hikes

Work visa fees vary by category, with the Health and Care Worker visa seeing the sharpest rise:

Health and Care Worker Visa: Rising by 28.2%, from $367 to $470.

Skilled Worker – Shortage Occupation Visa: Increasing by 26.3%, reaching £470.

Temporary Work Visa: Rising by 3.9% ($38 more than before).

Innovator Founder Visa: Increasing from £1,191 to £1,274 (+£83).

Start-up Visa: Increasing from £435 to £465 (+£30).

Minister of Religion Visa: Rising by 5.6%.

Settlement (Indefinite Leave to Remain) Fee Increase

Main applicants and dependents: Increasing from £2,885 to £3,029 (+£144).