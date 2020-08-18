Vistara to operate special flights between Delhi-London from next week

Vistara on Tuesday said it will operate special non-stop flights on the Delhi-London route from August 28 to September 30 as part of the bilateral air bubble arrangement signed between India and the UK. With this Vistara will mark its foray in long-haul international operations.

During the period, Vistara will fly thrice a week between the two cities--on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The one-way fares from Delhi to London start from Rs 29,912 in Economy Class, Rs 44,449 in Premium Economy, and Rs 77,373 in Business Class.

Bookings for these flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents. The first flight from London Heathrow to Delhi will be on August 29 (Saturday) at 3.35 pm (IST). The airline will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route.

Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France and Frankfurt, Germany.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. Since July, India has established such bubbles with the following countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives. India is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish similar bubbles.

The airline has a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 34 Airbus A320, one Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating with the approval of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Onboard the aircraft, Vistara’s cabin crew will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and avoid all non-essential interaction with passengers, according to an official statement. In line with the health and safety norms, the airline has introduced a new food and beverage service that will be offered to all customers.

Aircraft interiors will be deep-cleaned after every flight using approved cleaning agents--a procedure that includes thorough sanitization of all surfaces such as seats, touchscreens, overhead bins, seatbelts, tray tables, galleys, etc., added the official statement.

The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the coronavirus pandemic. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, leave-without-pay and firings of employees in order to conserve cash.