VIT Sehore Violence: What Led To Unrest, Student Protest? Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Steps In

VIT Protest: Taking cognisance of the violence that broke out at the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University campus in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district two days ago, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday ordered a detailed investigation into the incident. CM Yadav instructed Sehore’s in-charge minister, Krishna Gaur, to visit the university campus immediately, interact with students and the VIT management, and ensure that necessary steps are taken to restore normalcy and resolve the grievances.

VIT Sehore Protest

On Tuesday night, more than 3,000 students staged massive protests after several of their peers allegedly fell ill with jaundice, reportedly due to poor-quality food and water. The agitation escalated into violence as students torched an ambulance, a bus, and at least three cars, and vandalised hostels, the Chancellor’s residence, and other campus facilities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The situation was brought under control after senior police and district officials reached the campus and engaged with the agitating students.

Why The Unrest?

According to students, the unrest erupted after some security personnel allegedly assaulted those who had been complaining for over a month about contaminated food and water, but the administration failed to act.

The violence came after weeks of rising anger among students, rooted in what they say are genuine concerns. The immediate trigger was a rumour that three students had died of jaundice, following 23 reported cases of illness in the previous two weeks. Although administrators had time to address the misinformation, they largely failed to reassure students, according to several accounts.

Student resentment was also fueled by another issue: senior officials told The Indian Express that the student redressal committee handled only alumni complaints, leaving current students without a proper grievance mechanism.

Tensions reached a breaking point when a video—allegedly showing Assistant Professor Dr. Prashant Kumar Pandey, a specialist in fractional calculus, assaulting students—spread rapidly on Reddit. The registrar confirmed that there had indeed been “23 jaundice cases over the last 10 days.”

VIT Bhopal University spans a 300-acre campus. Each housing block faced its own set of issues. Residents of Blocks 5 and 6 reported discoloured, brown tap water. Students in Blocks 1 and 6 said meals lacked variety, with dal and rice served repeatedly. Concerns were also raised about poor bathroom cleanliness and the overall standard of food provided.

Latest Development

Police have registered an FIR against warden Prashant Kumar Pandey and five other staff members under Sections 190(2), 296A, 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a student’s complaint. An investigation is underway.

Following the violence, the university declared holidays until December 8, prompting many students to leave campus hurriedly. VIT Bhopal Registrar K.K. Nair clarified that vacating the campus was not mandatory and only classes had been suspended. “We have over 12,000 students from across the country. Those who wish to stay back are free to do so,” he said, adding that the situation had stabilised. Nair confirmed that at least 33 students had contracted jaundice over the past month and were treated at Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal. (With IANS inputs)