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Who is Vivek Aggarwal? Senior bureaucrat becomes first Indian to secure top FATF leadership role

Senior Indian bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal has been elected as the Vice-President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for the 2026-2027 term, marking a historic first for India at the global anti-money laundering watchdog.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:54 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:54 AM IST
Who is Vivek Aggarwal? Senior bureaucrat becomes first Indian to secure top FATF leadership role
Image Credit: Indian official Vivek Aggarwal has got elected as the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). (IANS)

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