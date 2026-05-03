Delhi Vivek Vihar fire: 9 dead, including toddler; AC blast suspected - What we know so far

Nine people died after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, Shahdara, early Sunday morning. The blaze, which spread rapidly across the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors, led to frantic rescue efforts by fire services. Around 10-15 residents were rescued, while authorities suspect a possible AC blast or short circuit as the cause of the fire.

The incident was reported at 3:47 AM on Sunday. Fire was found in the flats situated on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors. During rescue and fire extinguishing operations, 10–15 persons were rescued from the building, out of whom two persons, having sustained minor injuries, were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the fire has not been identified and is currently under investigation by the authorities. However, it is suspected that a short circuit or a blast in the AC might be the reason behind the blaze.

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Delhi Fire Services personnel said that the majority of the blaze was concentrated on the rear side of the building, where fire services personnel encountered the highest number of casualties.

They said they faced difficulty in the area during rescue operations as this section had the highest number of casualties. Protective grilles and bars had been installed on the windows.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind (60), his wife Anita Jain (58), their son Nishant Jain (35), daughter-in-law Anchal Jain (33), and their one-and-a-half-year-old grandson, Master Akash Jain; Shikha Jain (45); Nitin Jain (around 50 years), his wife Shailey Jain (around 48 years), and their son Samyak Jain (approximately 25 years). Shikha Jain (45) was also among those killed in the blaze.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor expressed sadness over the fire incident and directed authorities to provide all necessary medical assistance to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy. Authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected. Delhi Fire Service personnel and emergency teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to manage the situation,” he said in a post on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed distress over the incident and offered condolences and prayers to affected families.

“The fire incident in a building in Vivek Vihar is extremely tragic. The loss of 9 lives in this accident has left me deeply distressed. Treatment of the injured in the accident is ongoing at the nearest hospital, and I pray for their swift recovery. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the affected families. I pray to God to grant them the strength to endure this difficult time,” she said in a post on X.

She added, “The Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in every situation during this difficult time.”