VK Sasikala reveals name of new political party: All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and aide of former CM Jayalalitha, V.K. Sasikala, announced the name of her new political party on Thursday, titling it the 'All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam.' She also unveiled the party's official symbol, which is a coconut tree farm.

During the announcement of her new party's name, the expelled AIADMK leader fondly remembered the party's founder, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). She noted that MGR established the party specifically to serve the people and to stand against the DMK, emphasising that it was a movement founded with a deep commitment to championing the cause of the poor.

"As I already told you. MGR started party for people. The reason for that is to be against DMK. MGR's party started for poors. Always single tree will not become a farm. We have come as a farm with our party cadres and people," said Sasikala.

Earlier, the former AIADMK leader announced that she would launch a new Dravidian party, as she launched the party flag on the occasion of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary.

Addressing a public meeting in Ramanathapuram to commemorate Jayalalithaa, Sasikala launched a scathing attack on her former colleague and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of betrayal and claiming the party had declined under his leadership.

Sasikala, who was once the AIADMK's Acting General Secretary and a close aide to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, was expelled from the party after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

"If I continue to remain silent as I have for the past nine years, it would amount to a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu and our party cadres, we are going to launch a new party. For the people of Tamil Nadu and for our cadres, we are going to usher in a new era. We are starting a new party, a new Dravidian party that will follow the path of Perarignar Anna, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. It will function as a party for the poor and common people and will uproot enemies and traitors," she said.

AIADMK expelled leader and Jayalalitha's close aide also introduced her party flag with Black white and Red colours with images of Anna, MGR and Jayalalitha.

"For now, I am only introducing the party flag. I have not yet announced the party's name. I will announce it soon. There will be no change in this decision," she added.