VK Sasikala’s property in Chennai outskirts attached by Income Tax Department under Benami Act

Chennai: In yet another instance of trouble for VK Sasikala, the aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the Income Tax department has attached a property that she owned, in the outskirts of Chennai. Located in Payyanoor village, the property spans 3 acres and 52 cents. According to a notice pasted on the property, action was being taken under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, since the beneficial owner(s) would be aware of the consequences of the proceedings, the undersigned is of the opinion that the property as mentioned above maybe alienated during the period specified in the notice issued to the Benamidar. Therefore, it is considered expedient and necessary to provisionally attach the property as mentioned above under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988” reads a portion of the IT Department order.

A copy of the IT department property attachment order has been issued to Tamil Nadu’s late CM J.Jayalalithaa’s nephew and niece, J. Deepak and J. Deepa who are the legal heirs. Last year also the IT department had provisionally attached properties of Sasikala and her relatives.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in April this year, VK Sasikala, who had just been released from prison announced that she was quitting politics. However, after the AIADMK faced a defeat in the polls, her aides started releasing audio clips where she is heard speaking to her supporters and offering hope of a possible political return.

