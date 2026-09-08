The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is set to arrive in New Delhi prior to the 18th BRICS Summit set to commence on September 12, 2026, with an important bilateral discussion taking place between the Russian leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, September 11. The Kremlin Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, announced the schedule during a press briefing from Moscow, stating the pragmatic nature of the relationship and personal closeness of the two leaders.
The diplomacy will include broad economic cooperation, financial sovereignty, and regional priorities as India leads the BRICS intergovernmental forum's 2026 chairmanship.
#WATCH | On President Putin's upcoming visit to India, Dmitry Peskov, Spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation, says, "In a couple of days, President Putin will begin his visit to India. He will take part in the BRICS summit, and it will also be a significant time… pic.twitter.com/mP1e9YZAk4— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2026
Prior to the official summit proceedings, Moscow highlighted the discussion on sensitive bilateral issues and regional developments.
Agenda: On Friday, President Putin and Prime Minister Modi are set to sit down for a meeting where they will discuss the extensive trade and economic relations.
Sincere diplomacy: Peskov added that the leaders have an honest discussion that can navigate any difficult geopolitical situation without the need for diplomacy.
Horizon of cooperation: The discussions in person are aimed at exploring new horizons of the bilateral relations and coordination of institutions.
One of the key messages from Moscow before the summit was about overcoming Western sanctions via alternative payment systems.
National currency achievement: Russia increased the level of settlements in national currencies between itself and other BRICS countries up to 90%.
Currency weaponisation bypass: Peskov explained that this is purely a defensive policy aimed at protecting oneself from the political abuse of the power over national currency as a tool of sanctions.
Open trade through openness: Despite the absence of the rhetoric about de-dollarization, Moscow sees alternative settlement systems as an important shield against financial blackmail.
Under Indian leadership, the BRICS summit in New Delhi in 2026 works under the topic "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".
Resilience pillar: Dedicated to the protection of supply chains, health care systems, and economies against geopolitics risks and climate fluctuations.
Innovation pillar: Concentrates the attention on the use of artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, and fintech.
Cooperation and sustainability: Enhances the efforts of multilateral development financing, green finance policies, and the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2030 for trade stability.
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