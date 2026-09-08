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  • /Summit in sight: Putin set to arrive in India for BRICS Dialogue and high-stakes talks with PM Modi

Summit in sight: Putin set to arrive in India for BRICS Dialogue and high-stakes talks with PM Modi

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to India in a few days to attend the BRICS summit and hold talks with PM Modi.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 02:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Summit in sight: Putin set to arrive in India for BRICS Dialogue and high-stakes talks with PM Modi
Image Credit: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin. (IANS/AI)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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