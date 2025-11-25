Advertisement
DELHI AQI FORECAST

Volcanic Drifting From Ethiopia To Worsen Delhi's Already 'Very Poor' AQI? - Check What's Happening

Delhi AQI: The air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained 'very poor' with haze engulfing the area. According to the latest update from the IMD, the ash will move towards China next and is expected to leave India by 7:30 pm (local time).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 04:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Volcanic Drifting From Ethiopia To Worsen Delhi's Already 'Very Poor' AQI? - Check What's HappeningDelhi AQI

Delhi AQI: Delhi has been grappling with worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) levels for nearly a month, and now reports of volcanic ash drifting from Ethiopia have added to residents’ concerns. Health experts have issued fresh warnings, cautioning that the situation could further aggravate respiratory and pollution-related health risks.

According to the official data of the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained 'very poor' with haze engulfing the area. As AQI continues to be worrisome, IANS reported that the situation is likely to be further exacerbated by the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia’s Afar region, which erupted for the first time in thousands of years.

“Volcanic ash drifting from Ethiopia may further degrade Delhi’s air quality by adding fine particles and toxic metals,” Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor in Radiation Oncology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, told IANS.

“These ultrafine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs, aggravating respiratory issues, triggering asthma, and increasing vulnerability among children, older adults, and cancer patients, compounding the city’s already critical pollution-related health risks,” he added.

Also Read- Delhi's Weird Twilight: How A Volcano 4,000 km Away Is Painting The Capital's Sky And Grounding Jets | EXPLAINED

What Is The Volcanic Activity? 

The eruption reportedly lofted a substantial ash column roughly 10 to 15 kilometres into the atmosphere, sending plumes toward Yemen and Oman before drifting toward India.

IANS further reported that with a speed of around 100-120 km/h at high altitude, the plume of ash reached Delhi. However, the national capital was not the only region of India that was affected; the ash also drifted over to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Where Will The Ash Go Next? 

According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ash will move towards China next and is expected to leave India by 7:30 pm (local time).

Delhi Residents Facing Health Issues Due To 'Poor' AQI

The air pollution in Delhi has been causing several health issues among Delhiites, including watery eyes, asthma symptoms, itchy skin, and throat irritation.

Prolonged exposure can lead to more severe conditions, such as persistent coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

(with IANS inputs) 

