A political row has erupted following the arrest of 22-year-old law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, with several leaders accusing the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of practicing “vote-bank vendetta.”

Kolkata police arrested Panoli for allegedly making communal remarks while criticizing Bollywood actors for not speaking up on Operation Sindoor.

West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar termed Panoli's arrest as “vote-bank vendetta” and a form of injustice.

"Sharmistha Panoli, 22, law student, arrested for a now-deleted video and a public apology. No riots. No unrest. Yet Mamata Banerjee’s police acted overnight, not for justice, but for appeasement. But when TMC leaders insult Sanatan Dharma, call Jai Shri Ram a gaali, mock Maha Kumbh, and push communal poison — there’s no FIR, no arrest, no apology. This is not justice. This is vote-bank vendetta. India is watching," Majumdar said on X.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari assured that the Nationalist Lawyers are taking up Sharmistha's matter and will provide her with the best legal defense.

"Sharmistha Panoli, a 22-year-old law student and influencer, made a personal comment in wake of the Pahalgam Terrorist attack where Hindus were targeted selectively, which she later deleted and apologized for, yet was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurgaon. @KolkataPolice, where is this same zeal when idols of Hindu deities are vandalized in West Bengal? When stone pelting happens on Ram Navami & Hanuman Jayanti Processions? I would like to assure everyone that the Nationalist Lawyers are taking up Sharmistha's matter, and the best legal defense will be provided to her. I hope that she will be free from the clutches of the vile & vicious Mamata Police," Adhikari said on X.

Andhra Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said Panoli had apologised for her remarks but was still punished, and he urged the West Bengal police to act justly.

"During Operation Sindoor, Sharmistha, a law student, spoke out; her words regrettable and hurtful to some. She owned her mistake, deleted the video, and apologized. The WB Police swiftly acted, taking action against Sharmistha. But what about the deep, searing pain inflicted upon millions when elected leaders, MPs of TMC, mock Sanatana Dharma? Where is the outrage when our faith is called 'Gandha Dharm'? Where is their apology? Where is their swift arrest? Blasphemy must be condemned, always! Secularism isn't a shield for some and a sword for others. It must be a two-way street. West Bengal Police, the nation is watching. Act justly for all," Kalyan said on X.

As per media reports, the Kolkata police have filed an FIR against the influencer under sections 196(1)(a) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community; 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens); 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace); 353(1)(c) (statements that incite public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were gunned down in cold blood. Under Operation Sindoor, India hit nine terror sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), killing 100 terrorists.