Vote Chori: Rahul Gandhi Appeals Gen-Z, Youth To Restore Democracy In India; BJP Hits Back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the Indian youth and Gen-Z voters to restore democracy in the country by peaceful means and not via violence after the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition alleged massive vote rigging in Haryana polls by the Election Commission of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party. During a presser earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his voter fraud charge and alleged that the vote chori was not limited to isolated constituencies like Aland and Mahadevapura but was happening on a national level.

"The message is that India’s Gen Z and youth have the power to restore democracy through Satya and Ahimsa, peacefully, yet firmly. By expressing their demand for a democratic India, by standing up for democracy and by resisting the wholesale theft and murder of the Constitution, they can safeguard the nation’s democratic values," said Rahul Gandhi.

He cautioned the youth of India, warning them that their future is being destroyed. "I want young people of India, Gen-Z, to understand this. This is about your future. What's being done is taken from you, you are being stolen, and your future is being destroyed. So, it's important that you listen to it and watch, and as I said multiple times, I take what I am saying on this stage very seriously,” said Gandhi.

He claimed that there was a centralised and systemic approach to destroy the country’s democratic fabric, and both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Centre were acting in collusion to steal not just constituencies but the entire state.

Dropping the ‘H’ files bomb in the detailed press meet, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the entire Haryana election was stolen because of the poll panel’s "incompetence or rather complicity", over duplicate and fake voters.

“A systematic method to destroy democracy has been put in place, and we believe that the next casualty of this could be Bihar,” he claimed and cited Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as one of the “latest weapons” to steal elections in poll-bound states.

However, the BJP slammed the Congress leader, saying that the youth of India stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a blistering counter-attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to “mislead and provoke Gen Z” with what he called "fabricated" allegations of vote theft in Haryana.

Rijiju asserted that India’s youth stand “firmly with Prime Minister Modi” and will not fall for “imported narratives and conspiracies”. “Rahul Gandhi is trying to provoke Gen Z, but the youth of this country is wise and stands by PM Modi. The games he plays in collusion with anti-India forces will never succeed,” said Rijiju.

“While the world is facing an economic slowdown, India continues to grow at over 7 per cent, making it the fastest-growing major economy. Our youth stand solidly with Modi ji. To divert attention from this, Rahul Gandhi is playing games and attempting to defame our country, but such conspiracies will never succeed in India,” he added.

He said Gandhi’s allegations were “baseless, fictional and theatrically designed to hide his failures.”