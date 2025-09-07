'Vote In Interest Of Nation': Oppn VP Candidate Ahead Of Vice Presidential Election; Kharge To Host INDIA Bloc Dinner Ahead Of Poll

As the election for the Vice President is scheduled to take place on September 9, the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate, former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy on Sunday urged the Members of the Parliament (MPs) to vote in the interest of the nation and not the party.

Meanwhile, as the election draws near, the political activities have intensified.

"The Vice-Presidential elections are just two or three days away, and I urge you to vote not in the interest of your party but in the interest of the country. I am confident that whatever decision you take will not serve my interest or yours, but it will be in the country’s interest..." he said.

Delhi: INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate B. Sudershan Reddy says, "...The Vice-Presidential elections are just two or three days away, and I urge you to vote not in the interest of your party but in the interest of the country. I am confident that whatever decision you… pic.twitter.com/rQuomiC9vp — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

INDIA Bloc Dinner Meeting

Congress President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will reportedly host a dinner meeting for the MPs from the INDIA bloc on Monday at the Parliament Annexe.

According to IANS, the INDIA bloc's gathering is aimed at consolidating opposition unity and reaffirming support for their candidate B Sudershan Reddy.

Who Are VP Candidates?

Justice Reddy is a distinguished jurist from Hyderabad, has also secured the backing of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Telangana CM spoke to me and requested support for Justice Sudershan Reddy as Vice President. We will support him — a respected jurist and fellow Hyderabadi,” Owaisi stated in a post on X.

B. Sudershan Reddy was declared as the united Opposition parties’ candidate for the Vice-Presidential election on August 19. He has practised law in Andhra Pradesh and served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. Later, he was appointed as a Supreme Court judge in January 2007. Subsequently, he retired in July 2011.

On the other hand, NDA’s pick, CP Radhakrishnan, is a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu. He also has an old association with the RSS.

CP Radhakrishnan's name as the Vice President candidate was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. Nadda on August 12.

Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

The Vice President’s post became vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns.

The poll will be conducted through a secret ballot by an electoral college comprising all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, as mandated under Article 66 of the Constitution.

BJP's Key Meeting

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday attended a two-day BJP MPs workshop held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex here on Sunday.

IANS reported, citing sources, that the workshop included a mock poll to train MPs on the vote-casting process.

South Vs South In VP Poll

This time, the V-P election could be seen as a 'South vs South' battle, with NDA nominee CP Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and opposition candidate B. Sudarshan Reddy from Telangana.

The Vice President also serves as the ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

(with IANS inputs)