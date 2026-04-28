Vote or eat? How this Howrah sweet shop turns West Bengal elections into a dessert menu

Howrah (West Bengal): As West Bengal heads into the second and final phase of its assembly elections on Wednesday (April 29), the political mood in the state has found an unusual place to show up, a sweet shop in Howrah.

Inside this local confectionery, election talk has moved beyond rallies and posters and landed right into trays of sweets. The usual spread of Rosogolla and Sandesh has been joined by a special range of election-themed sweets.

The shop has prepared Sandesh moulds made in the form of party symbols. These include the grass and flowers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the lotus of the challenger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the open hand symbol of the Congress and the hammer and sickle of the Left.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Each sweet has been designed with care so the symbols are clearly visible while still keeping the traditional form of Bengali mishti.

Colours that tell the story of politics

The shop has also used natural food colours to match the political situation. Saffron, green and red tones have been used across different sweets to represent the contesting parties.

The display counters now look less like a standard dessert section and more like a themed showcase inspired by the ongoing elections.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Special election-themed sweets have been prepared at a sweet shop in Howrah ahead of the second phase of West Bengal elections scheduled to take place on 29th April; counting to take place on 4th May. pic.twitter.com/y3Arz60Qi3 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2026

Despite the political references, the shop atmosphere is calm. Customers have been seen picking up sweets, chatting and taking photos of the new creations before buying them.

Elections outside, tradition inside

West Bengal’s election season has seen strong campaigning and high voter turnout across phases. Security has also been tightened as polling continues across the state.

But in Howrah’s narrow lanes, life inside this sweet shop carries a different tone. The emphasis here is on tradition, creativity and the long-standing Bengali connection with mishti culture.

Even with political competition outside, the sweets serve as a reminder of how food and festivals are tied to everyday life in the state.

Waiting for the final count

As voting for the second phase takes place on April 29, attention now moves to the results scheduled for May 4.

That day will decide the political outcome, but for now, in places like this Howrah sweet shop, the election is being experienced in a very different form, one that is served on a plate, shared with family, friends and customers passing by.