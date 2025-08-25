Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, a 16-day march highlighting alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Shivakumar was accompanied by Congress MLAs from Karnataka. Posting pictures on X, he wrote, "From Karnataka to Bihar, our fight for democracy continues! Glad to join fellow Congress MLAs from Karnataka for the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar."

In another post, he said, "Glad to join Shri @RahulGandhi and Shri @yadavtejashwi at Katihar, Bihar, for the Voter Adhikar Yatra. It’s our commitment to stand united for the rights of every voter."

The yatra, which began on August 17, will cover more than 20 districts before concluding with a public rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also expected to participate on August 29.

The Congress has accused the Election Commission of voter suppression, a charge rejected by the BJP, which has described the campaign as an attempt to create a false narrative.

Party leaders said bringing in senior figures like Shivakumar from outside Bihar was intended to underline the Congress’s national presence. His participation also evoked comparisons with the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka in 2022, when his presence alongside Gandhi drew wide attention.

