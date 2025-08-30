'Voter Adhikar Yatra': Rahul Gandhi Faces Black Flag Protest In Darbhanga; He Reacts Calmly | Watch Video

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi faced a protest in Bihar's Darbhanga on Saturday, as workers from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM) showed black flags during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The protest was in response to alleged derogatory remarks Rahul made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event earlier in the day.

The BYJM workers not only waved black flags but also attempted to climb onto Rahul’s vehicle. Despite the confrontation, the Leader of the Opposition remained composed. A video posted by ANI showed him gesturing towards the protesters to come closer before surprising many by offering them candies, showcasing his calm and measured approach in the face of disruption.

#WATCH | Arrah, Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered candies to BJYM workers who showed him black flags and confronted him over the alleged derogatory remarks made against the Prime Minister and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga. pic.twitter.com/dkFXz8WJeB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

Later, in Bihar's Arrah, Rahul Gandhi continued his campaign with a rally, where he launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP. Addressing the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', he criticised the NDA government’s actions regarding the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, ahead of the state assembly elections.

Rahul accused the BJP and the Election Commission of engaging in what he termed “vote chori”. He said the SIR process was “an attack on the Constitution and the democratic system of the country”, and warned that the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ would eventually turn into a nationwide movement against the theft of votes.

“We cannot allow the BJP and the Election Commission to steal even a single vote in Bihar,” Rahul stated, adding that the NDA government had already “succeeded in stealing votes in Maharashtra and other parts of the country”.

He further highlighted that voting was the right of Dalits, minorities, and women, accusing the Modi government of undermining this right to secure electoral victories. "This is not just about Bihar, it's about protecting the democratic process across the nation," he said.

BJP-Congress Clash In Patna

The political tensions in Bihar escalated further on Friday after a clash between BJP and Congress workers in Patna. This came after a video emerged showing a person using offensive language directed towards PM Modi during the Darbhanga event. The individual, later identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza, was seen speaking from a dais from which Rahul, his sister Priyanka Gandhi, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had departed on motorcycles earlier in the week.

Raza was arrested by local authorities from Darbhanga’s Singhwara locality later that day. The incident further stoked tensions between the BJP and Congress, with both parties accusing each other of inciting unrest.