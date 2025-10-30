Voter List Anxiety Turns Tragic: Farmer Attempts Suicide Over Fear Of Disappearing From Official Records

In West Bengal, a farmer reportedly attempted suicide fearing that a spelling mistake in his voter ID card could get his name deleted from the electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive ahead of next year’s crucial assembly elections.

According to media reports, The incident took place on Wednesday in the Jeetpur area of Burirhat-2 Gram Panchayat under Dinhata in Cooch Behar district.

The man, identified as Khairul Shaikh, reportedly consumed pesticide while working on a farm, sources said. He was immediately taken to Dinhata Hospital and later referred to Cooch Behar M.J.N. Medical College and Hospital, where doctors said his condition is now stable.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As quoted by NDTV, speaking to reporters from his hospital bed, Khairul said, “My name was misspelled in the voter list. I was scared that I might be removed from it, so I tried to take my life.”

Khairul lives with his wife and a specially-abled daughter. According to his relatives, he had been deeply anxious ever since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list began in Bengal.

After learning about the incident, Trinamool Congress’ Cooch Behar district president Abhijeet De Bhowmik visited the hospital. “This unfortunate incident happened due to fear and confusion. Anxiety has spread among people regarding the SIR process,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took note of the matter and directed state minister and MLA Udayan Guha to visit the farmer immediately. “I want every genuine voter to remain safe and secure. We do not believe in dividing people. I hope democracy continues to grow stronger with the support of the judiciary and the press,” she said.On Tuesday, a 57-year-old man from North 24 Parganas district reportedly died by suicide, leaving behind a note that read, “NRC is responsible for my death.”

According to Barrackpore Police Commissioner Muralidhar, the man had been anxious ever since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists was announced. His family said he appeared restless and unwell. After dinner, he went to bed as usual, but when his sister-in-law called him repeatedly the next morning and got no response, the family and neighbours broke into his room and found him dead.