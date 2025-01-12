‘Votes First, Land After...’: Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Slum Welfare In Delhi

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP, if voted to power in the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, plans to demolish all slums in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference in Shakur Basti, accused the BJP of putting land acquisition above the welfare of slum residents. The former chief minister claimed, “They want your votes first and your land after the elections.”

He criticised the BJP's 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme, calling it a sham. "In the past five years, they have built only 4,700 flats for slum dwellers," he said.

Kejriwal further alleged that the BJP plans to seize land occupied by slum residents without providing proper housing.

Arvind Kejriwal was joined by senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain at the press conference in Shakur Basti. Jain, the party's candidate from the constituency, is seeking his fourth consecutive win after victories in 2013, 2015, and 2020.

Delhi will vote on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8. The AAP, which secured 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections, aims for a third consecutive full term.

(With PTI inputs)