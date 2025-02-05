Voting Begins For Bypoll In Milkipur Assembly Constituency

Milkipur Bypolls: Voting for the bypoll in Milkipur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning.

The fate of 10 candidates in the fray will be decided by the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency's 3,70,829 voters but the main contest is expected to be between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The stakes in the bypoll in Milkipur, which is in Ayodhya district, were raised by SP's Awadhesh Prasad's surprise win from Faizabad in last year's Lok Sabha polls that came just months after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm, officials said. There are 255 polling centres and 414 polling stations for the election.

"Webcasting will be conducted at 210 polling stations and videography at 25 stations. Micro-observers are deployed at 71 polling centres, with nine flying squads, nine static surveillance teams, six video surveillance teams, two super zonal magistrates, four zonal magistrates and 41 sector magistrates. Voting will be conducted with the assistance of civil police, PAC, and paramilitary forces," they said.

More than 1.93 lakh male voters, and over 1.78 lakh female voters and eight third-gender people are registered to vote for the bypoll. There are 4,811 first-time voters in the assembly constituency.

While BSP isn't contesting the bypoll, the Congress is backing its alliance partner SP on the seat. Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also fielded a candidate from the seat.

The bypoll was necessitated when SP leader Awadhesh Prasad vacated the Milkipur seat after winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Now, even as the SP is looking to retain the seat, the BJP sees the election as an opportunity to avenge its loss in Faizabad. In the 2022 UP Assembly polls, Milkipur was the only assembly seat BJP lost in Ayodhya district.

The two parties had also sent out top leaders to campaign for the bypoll.

Besides the chief minister, UP's two deputy Chief Ministers -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak -- also campaigned for the BJP candidate. The SP sent its MP from Mainpuri and Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, for a roadshow in Milkipur.