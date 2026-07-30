/Voting begins for bypolls in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur amid tight security

NEW DELHI: Polling for the Assembly by-elections in Bihar's Bankipur, Madhya Pradesh's Datia, and Gujarat's Manjalpur constituencies began on Thursday under extensive security arrangements. The Election Commission and local administrations have put in place elaborate measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process. Ahead of polling, election officials oversaw the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election-related materials to polling personnel from designated EVM centres. Polling teams subsequently left for their respective booths carrying the required equipment to facilitate the voting process.