Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Voting begins for bypolls in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur amid tight security

Voting begins for bypolls in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur amid tight security

Campaigning for the closely watched by-elections concluded on July 28, with political parties making a final push to woo voters through rallies, roadshows, and extensive public outreach programmes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
Voting begins for bypolls in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur amid tight security
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Voting begins for bypolls in Bankipur, Datia and Manjalpur amid tight security
Bihar3 min ago
2
real estate8 min ago
3
IIT Kanpur18 min ago
4
RCB39 min ago
5
Bollywood's most expensive flops50 min ago