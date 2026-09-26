/Vrindavan mystery: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies after falling from fourth floor, probe on

A follower of spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj, Disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan, has met a mysterious end when he fell from the fourth floor of the Guru Kripa Kunj in Vrindavan. The unfortunate incident took place at around 10:30 AM on Saturday, and people are looking for clues behind it.
The disciple had originally been named Deepak Lodhi from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He suffered extensive injuries to his head and body in the fall and was rushed to the Sarvodaya Hospital, where he later died from the injuries. The Mathura police and the forensics team reached the location after being informed about the matter late to examine the area and gather evidence.
Initial investigations conducted by the Mathura police revealed that it could have been a suicide, but the police officials have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. They were unsure if the extensive injuries on the body of the disciple were because of the fall or if they were inflicted before it.
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: On the death of Premanand Maharaj's disciple Deepak Kumar alias Rasik Dulari under suspicious circumstances, SP City Rajiv Kumar Singh says, "The incident took place around 12:30 PM yesterday. A resident, Rasik Bihari Sharan, whose real name is Deepak… pic.twitter.com/XYqvWOyZaq— IANS (@ians_india) September 26, 2026
As the ashram members are delayed in informing the local police about the incident, all possible pieces of information are being looked into by the police department.
The victim's family, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been informed about the incident, and they are on their way to Mathura to recover the body. The postmortem is scheduled to be carried out on their arrival.
Some physical evidence has been secured by the forensic team at the scene to know the sequence of events. The Mathura police are of the opinion that a final decision about whether it was a suicide, accident, or murder would come to light after the submission of the forensic report.
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