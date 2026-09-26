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  • /Vrindavan mystery: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies after falling from fourth floor, probe on

Vrindavan mystery: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies after falling from fourth floor, probe on

Know the latest updates on the tragic death of Premanand Ji Maharaj's disciple, Rasik Dulari Sharan, who fell from a Vrindavan ashram's fourth floor as police investigate foul play.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
Vrindavan mystery: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies after falling from fourth floor, probe on
Image Credit: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Vrindavan mystery: Premanand Ji Maharaj disciple Rasik Dulari Sharan dies after falling from fourth floor, probe on
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