/Sengol craftsman Vummidi Ethiraj dies at 99; PM Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Vummidi Ethiraj, the craftsman who designed the historic Sengol presented to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in 1947. Ethiraj, who died on October 21 at the age of 99, was remembered by political leaders for his contribution to India's cultural heritage and traditional jewellery craftsmanship.
Born on November 25, 1926, Ethiraj was the patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.
In a post on X, Modi expressed grief over his demise and recalled his contribution to the country's cultural heritage.
"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Vummidi Ethiraj. Hailing from a traditional family with roots in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for designing the historic 'Sengol' (sceptre) that was presented to the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru."
He added, "Many years later, in 2023, our government had the privilege of according the Sengol its due honour in the new Parliament building. On that occasion, I had the good fortune to meet Shri Vummidi Ethiraj and express my gratitude for his contributions to our nation and culture. His life and artistic craftsmanship reflect a remarkable connection between India’s proud, rich heritage and the nation’s ongoing journey of development. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti."
Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to Former Prime Minister Nehru. Many years later, in 2023, it was our Government which had the honour of giving the Sengol a place of pride in the new Parliament building. During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India's glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. திரு உம்மிடி எத்திராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவை அறிந்து மிகவும் வேதனையடைந்தேன். தமிழ்நாட்டை பூர்வீகமாகக் கொண்ட ஒரு பாரம்பரியமிக்க குடும்பத்திலிருந்து வந்த இவர், முன்னாள் பிரதமர் நேருவுக்கு வழங்கப்பட்ட வரலாற்றுச் சிறப்புமிக்க செங்கோலை வடிவமைத்தமைக்காக என்றும் நினைவுகூரப்படுவார். பல ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பின்பு, 2023-ல், புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடத்தில் அந்த செங்கோலுக்கு உரிய கௌரவத்தை வழங்கி சிறப்பிக்கும் வாய்ப்பு எங்கள் அரசுக்கு கிடைத்தது. அப்போது திரு உம்மிடி எத்திராஜ் அவர்களை சந்தித்து, நமது நாட்டிற்கும் கலாச்சாரத்திற்கும் அவர் ஆற்றிய பங்களிப்பிற்காக நன்றி தெரிவிக்கும் பாக்கியம் எனக்குக் கிடைத்தது. அவரது வாழ்க்கையும், கலைத்திறனும், இந்தியாவின் பெருமைமிக்க வளமான பாரம்பரியத்திற்கும் நமது நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சிப் பயணத்திற்கும் இடையிலான போற்றத்தக்க தொடர்பை பிரதிபலிக்கின்றன. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், ஆதரவாளர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். ஓம் சாந்தி.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2026
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed condolences, remembering Ethiraj's role in crafting the Sengol and his contribution to India's jewellery-making traditions.
"Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Ummidi Ethiraj, whose efforts in crafting the historic Sengol, a sacred symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, will always be remembered with respect and gratitude," he wrote in a post on X.
He added, "His invaluable contribution to preserving India’s rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship leaves behind an enduring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also mourned Ethiraj's death, recalling his contribution to the creation of the historic Sengol.
"The news of the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj ji, who made a significant contribution to the creation of the historic ‘Sengol’, is deeply saddening. His contribution toward preserving India’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship traditions will always be remembered. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved family."
"I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant a place at His feet to the departed soul and to provide the grieving family with the strength and fortitude to endure this immense loss. Om Shanti!" Maurya wrote.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also paid tribute to Ethiraj, highlighting his role in the making of the Sengol in 1947, when he was around 20 years old.
In a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, Arlekar said, "Thiru. Vummidi Ethirajulu, who played a historic role in the making of the sacred Sengol in 1947 at the young age of 20, has passed away.
"His contribution to the creation of the Sengol, a timeless symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, righteous governance and the transfer of power at the dawn of Independence, will always be remembered with reverence and pride. His life and craftsmanship have become part of a significant chapter in our nation’s history," the statement said.
"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that they find strength and solace in this hour of grief. May his soul attain eternal peace," it added.
The Sengol is a five-foot, gold-plated silver sceptre rooted in ancient Tamil culture. Derived from the Tamil word semmai, meaning righteousness, it symbolises just authority and fair governance and is associated with the Chola tradition of reminding rulers of their duties.
Suggested by C. Rajagopalachari, the sceptre was presented to Nehru in August 1947 to mark the transfer of power from British rule. In May 2023, PM Modi installed it near the Lok Sabha Speaker's podium in the new Parliament building, where it was accorded a place of honour as a symbol of India's civilisational heritage and the transfer of power at Independence.
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