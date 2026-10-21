/Sengol craftsman Vummidi Ethiraj dies at 99; PM Modi condoles death

Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to Former Prime Minister Nehru. Many years later, in 2023, it was our Government which had the honour of giving the Sengol a place of pride in the new Parliament building. During that time, I had the honour of meeting Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji and expressing gratitude for what he has done for our nation and culture. His life and craftsmanship represent a remarkable connection between India's glorious traditions and our national journey. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. திரு உம்மிடி எத்திராஜ் அவர்களின் மறைவை அறிந்து மிகவும் வேதனையடைந்தேன். தமிழ்நாட்டை பூர்வீகமாகக் கொண்ட ஒரு பாரம்பரியமிக்க குடும்பத்திலிருந்து வந்த இவர், முன்னாள் பிரதமர் நேருவுக்கு வழங்கப்பட்ட வரலாற்றுச் சிறப்புமிக்க செங்கோலை வடிவமைத்தமைக்காக என்றும் நினைவுகூரப்படுவார். பல ஆண்டுகளுக்குப் பின்பு, 2023-ல், புதிய நாடாளுமன்றக் கட்டடத்தில் அந்த செங்கோலுக்கு உரிய கௌரவத்தை வழங்கி சிறப்பிக்கும் வாய்ப்பு எங்கள் அரசுக்கு கிடைத்தது. அப்போது திரு உம்மிடி எத்திராஜ் அவர்களை சந்தித்து, நமது நாட்டிற்கும் கலாச்சாரத்திற்கும் அவர் ஆற்றிய பங்களிப்பிற்காக நன்றி தெரிவிக்கும் பாக்கியம் எனக்குக் கிடைத்தது. அவரது வாழ்க்கையும், கலைத்திறனும், இந்தியாவின் பெருமைமிக்க வளமான பாரம்பரியத்திற்கும் நமது நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சிப் பயணத்திற்கும் இடையிலான போற்றத்தக்க தொடர்பை பிரதிபலிக்கின்றன. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், ஆதரவாளர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். ஓம் சாந்தி.